 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former chiefs' column an insult to current police officers
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Former chiefs' column an insult to current police officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

The recent Guest Opinion (Aug. 29) from three previous Waterloo police chiefs is an insult to all current Waterloo police officers.

The main point in the chiefs’ article is that police department morale has tanked because city officials changed the patch design on individual uniforms. They claim that this change in a small piece of cloth has caused the morale of the entire department to sink to “the lowest point in decades.” Seriously?

After all the advanced and continuing training officers have received, after all the taxpayer dollars which have been spent providing them with the latest in modern equipment, after decades of experience on the street – after all that, the chiefs expect us to believe that Waterloo police officers are not mentally tough and can be completely thrown off their game because of a small change in their uniform? If true, these three previous police chiefs failed miserably in their job.

Waterloo’s police officers are not emotionally fragile teenagers and are capable of doing their job no matter what the patch on their arm looks like. These three former chiefs owe every police officer and the citizens of Waterloo an apology.

Dennis Harbaugh, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Save American from Joe Biden
Letters

Save American from Joe Biden

America is back! So says the idiot in the White House. Actually the Taliban is back. Al-Qaida is back. High gas prices are back. Higher energy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News