Former chiefs' column an insult to current police officers

The recent Guest Opinion (Aug. 29) from three previous Waterloo police chiefs is an insult to all current Waterloo police officers.

The main point in the chiefs’ article is that police department morale has tanked because city officials changed the patch design on individual uniforms. They claim that this change in a small piece of cloth has caused the morale of the entire department to sink to “the lowest point in decades.” Seriously?

After all the advanced and continuing training officers have received, after all the taxpayer dollars which have been spent providing them with the latest in modern equipment, after decades of experience on the street – after all that, the chiefs expect us to believe that Waterloo police officers are not mentally tough and can be completely thrown off their game because of a small change in their uniform? If true, these three previous police chiefs failed miserably in their job.

Waterloo’s police officers are not emotionally fragile teenagers and are capable of doing their job no matter what the patch on their arm looks like. These three former chiefs owe every police officer and the citizens of Waterloo an apology.

Dennis Harbaugh, Waterloo

