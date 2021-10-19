Former Cedar Falls councilman endorses candidates

The election in Cedar Falls on Nov. 2 allows voters to elect leaders who will make good decisions that will benefit citizens.

There are candidates who are just one-issue, “panic the voters” candidates. They are like wolves in sheep's clothing telling you what you want to hear so you will vote for them.

If you elect one-issue candidates, then be prepared for the consequences.

We are safe folks, very safe. Don’t listen to candidates who tell you we aren’t safe. Cedar Falls has smart voters who are aware of the issues.

Don’t waste your vote on “phony candidates” or ‘flip-floppers” who tell voters one thing then do the complete opposite. These type of candidates are puppets to the “panic” folks. Cedar Falls needs leadership, not phony ones.

Vote for proven leaders who will keep Cedar Falls progressive, safe and who care for our future.

Vote Tom Branford for mayor, he is a fiscally minded leader. Vote for Kelly Dunn, Gil Schultz, Frank Darrah, Daryl Kruse for City Council. They are supportive candidates who have our best interests in mind.

Tom Hagarty, Cedar Falls

