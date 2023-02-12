Our farm has been in my wife's family for more than 100 years. Her great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and my wife worked to improve the land and care for it. Now because of 45Q tax credits there is a multinational company that wants to put an unnecessary pipeline through the heart of our family farm that would inevitably destroy much of what the family has invested.

At the informational meeting held by Navigator this past fall, the company spokesperson said the carbon pipeline would not be built without the taxpayer-funded 45Q tax credits. All the companies talk and the politicians in the state talk about how this pipeline will save our corn industry and will create jobs and property tax revenue. This pipeline will do none of that; it is just wealth transfer from the taxpayers to the wealthy elite. Without the taxpayer money the pipeline is not an investable project and would not be built.

The pipeline companies want to use eminent domain if they cannot get voluntary easements. Why should a private company get to take land for private for-profit use? This should scare every property owner in the state.

Tim Junker, Allison