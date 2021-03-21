'Follow the science' is a hollow slogan

What are we learning from science? The left's claim to "follow the science" is a lie. The left does not follow science; it follows scientists it agrees with and dismisses all other scientists as "anti-science." Science does not say that eating inside a restaurant at least six feet from other diners is potentially fatal, but eating inside an airplane inches from strangers is safe. Science does not say, "men give birth, or "men menstruate." But the left routinely argues that "science says" such things and that "science says" there are more than two sexes, many more. There is no question that America is becoming, it if hasn't already become, two countries. One values liberty, from small businesses being allowed to operate to people being allowed to say what they believe. We see one ideology that has contempt for liberty, from eating in restaurants to free speech. How long will the Soviet States of America and the free states of America remain the United States of America? How many of you are already missing President Donald Trump?