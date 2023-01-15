Follow the money on school voucher plan

Politics is, or should be, about solving problems. What “problem” is Gov. Kim Reynolds “solving” with her scheme to give public tax money to private schools? Let’s follow the money, shall we? How many private schools are there in Iowa? For the 2022-23 school year, 237. Of those, 199 are religiously affiliated, or 84%. So this plan solves her problem of repaying the thousands of evangelical donors and voters who put her in the governor’s chair, many of whom send their children to private Christian schools. Do you believe your tax money should be taken away from public school children and given to people who are already wealthy enough to send their kids to private schools? Using public money to support religious education is blatantly unconstitutional. This is not using politics to solve problems; it’s using politics to implement right-wing religious ideology.