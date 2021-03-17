Follow the lessons taught at Columbus

Kudos to Connie Molbeck for addressing the unfortunate choice for an excellent institution for learning in Iowa -- Columbus High School.

Why is it an unfortunate choice? After promising gold to the king and queen of Spain and coming up empty handed, Columbus ordered the natives of the islands he discovered to pay him in gold or have their empty hands removed. He also engaged in slavery, rape and violence to establish order. The hypocrisy of punishing the Taino Indians for being unable to produce gold when he was also unable to do so is like preaching social justice and defending the “father of the North American slave trade.”

I was, as Graham Nash requested, taught well by the staff at Saint Edwards and then Columbus. I can trace my love of reading to an excerpt from "Les Misérables" read in the fifth grade titled "The Bishop's Candlesticks." It was an epiphany and was instrumental in my spiritual growth.

This is the problem when you teach your children to do the right thing: they in turn expect you to do the same. Not just ask the state to eliminate the death penalty, but stop honoring an individual who killed innocent natives.

Timothy Lane, Des Moines

