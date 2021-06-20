The council candidate pool is filling up in Cedar Falls. The decisions made in the past, that have strengthened the city budget, prompted privatized infrastructure improvements and provided improved city services are being questioned by new candidates, candidates that lack any original ideas. The pool of new candidates, some new names and faces and some with unfortunate pasts, lack any ideas or perspective. The platforms are, “undo this” and “eliminate that.” This mindset serves only to take energy away from forward looking, progressive ideology that drives the city forward. Instead these candidates work tirelessly to divide and conquer for their own personal gains.
Cedar Falls citizens narrowly elected a poor council member in December 2019. The candidate ran a one agenda campaign fueled by a lot of money and lies. He promptly failed to gain the votes required to pass his one campaign promise. He then pushed his agenda with more money and more lies in Des Moines. Failed. Last option: Take over the City Council. Push his will, increased budget and reduced safety onto the citizens of Cedar Falls. Reject the government takeover. Look for candidates with new, original ideas. Focus forward. Don't stare backward.
Shawn Frederiksen, Cedar Falls