Focus forward

The council candidate pool is filling up in Cedar Falls. The decisions made in the past, that have strengthened the city budget, prompted privatized infrastructure improvements and provided improved city services are being questioned by new candidates, candidates that lack any original ideas. The pool of new candidates, some new names and faces and some with unfortunate pasts, lack any ideas or perspective. The platforms are, “undo this” and “eliminate that.” This mindset serves only to take energy away from forward looking, progressive ideology that drives the city forward. Instead these candidates work tirelessly to divide and conquer for their own personal gains.