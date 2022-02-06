Flat tax wouldn't really be flat

News coverage of the Republican flat tax proposals make it clear that the objective is to have everyone pay 4% (or even less in the Senate proposal.) The big question in my mind is 4% of what? Specifically, I wonder if they are keeping federal income tax exemption. If that exemption stays in place, tax rates won't be truly flat. For example, the effective tax rate on $200,000 at the federal level would be about 3.28% compared to 3.55% for $60,000 (joint return). I would think federal tax exemption should be removed and then continue to mirror the other federal tax deductions as we do today. In addition I would suggest mirroring the amount of the federal standard deduction to offset the loss of federal tax exemption for lower and middle incomes who can't itemize. This would ensure a tax decrease instead of a tax increase for the lowest incomes and shift more of the benefits to lower incomes.