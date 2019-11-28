{{featured_button_text}}

BRUCE RILEY

DECORAH --- When Abby Finkenauer ran for Congress her message was clear, the job was personal for her.

Almost a year in office and Finkenauer has proven to be as ineffective Rod Blum was. Finkenauer has joined the the D.C. swamp.

Finkenauer says she is fighting for Iowa’s working families, creating jobs, fighting for good schools and affordable colleges. All lies! Per the Congressional Record what has Abby FInkenauer accomplished since being elected? She has introduced 12 bills, none are remotely aligned with what she says she is doing. Smoke and mirrors!

For months the United States, Mexico, Canada (USMCA) trade deal has been collecting dust in Congress. Instead of demanding Congress pass the USMCA, FInkenauer has done absolutely nothing. Finkenauer has no concern for the farmers that feed this nation.

Finkenauer lied to the citizens of Iowa. The citizens of Iowa need an honest and committed representative in Congress that will execute on the promises they made

I take it personally when an elected official lies to their constituents. Finkenauer must go!

