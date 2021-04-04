Filibuster flip-flop

In his essay, “Self-Reliance,” Ralph Waldo Emerson claims that a “foolish consistency” is the offspring of conformity. We want to please others. So, we conform to their every expectation of us. The self-reliant person says: Stop fretting about what others think of you. Do not worry about changing your mind if you see fit. Do not fear saying something tomorrow that contradicts what you say today. You may have a good reason for altering your views. If you hold on to a position today that you held yesterday, or 10 years ago, then do not cling to it simply because you want to please your peers. Trust yourself!