Filibuster flip-flop

In his essay, “Self-Reliance,” Ralph Waldo Emerson claims that a “foolish consistency” is the offspring of conformity. We want to please others. So, we conform to their every expectation of us. The self-reliant person says: Stop fretting about what others think of you. Do not worry about changing your mind if you see fit. Do not fear saying something tomorrow that contradicts what you say today. You may have a good reason for altering your views. If you hold on to a position today that you held yesterday, or 10 years ago, then do not cling to it simply because you want to please your peers. Trust yourself!
However, “flip-flopping” on an important issue runs the risk of damaging one’s credibility. In 2018 Democratic Majority Whip Dick Durbin claimed that ending the filibuster “would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our Founding Fathers." Durbin now claims that the filibuster “promotes gridlock, not good governance.”
When a political party’s interests are in play, a discerning, vigilant citizen will critically assess the reasons politicians give for changing positions on crucially important matters such as ending the filibuster and the Electoral College.
John Kearney, Waterloo