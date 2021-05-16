Federal jobless benefits a lifeline for some families

I don’t usually like the spotlight, but I am one of many Iowans trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented situation. I have thoughts on Gov. Reynolds ending federal pandemic assistance unemployment to Iowans. I for one have been receiving those benefits since March of this year when my regular unemployment benefits expired. Although there are many reasons I have not returned to the workforce full-time, the major reason is my daughter’s health. I worked my entire life, I'm far from a freeloader. I’m very concerned regarding my options — possibly homeless without transportation. I worked at the beginning of the pandemic until I was let go and started collecting regular unemployment benefits. Then my daughter started having health issues that led to us homeschooling. I have been working very part-time, because my daughter’s health is most important for me. When the bill was passed to extend the federal government unemployment benefits I was at ease knowing that I would have additional time to work through her issues and work on a plan to get her back to in-person school for next school year. Are we no longer in this together? Has the pandemic ended?