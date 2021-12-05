Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving children the socialization that they deserve and need. So does it make any sense that our government has caused havoc by promoting fear? In Denmark a study of 6,000 vaccinated and 6,000 not, there was no difference in the rate of infection. We hear talking heads talk about science, do we hear any opposite opinions than the one that instills fear in the public promoted and enhanced by the media? Granted this has been a terrible time for many families, but all our options in care have not been given us. The big question is who is getting rich from the recommended treatments? And what lawmakers have received millions of dollars from pharmaceutical companies?