FCC should regulate the internet

The Federal Communications Commission has done a good job keeping us safe from dirty words and seeing dirty pictures. It has even made a sophisticated rating system for what dirty words and pictures children and teens at different ages can hear and see. The FCC mission is to regulate communications in radio, TV, cable and the internet.

I am so thankful to the FCC that my young grandchildren won't hear "fart" or "damn" and won't be offended by a picture of a breast. But I think there are other things that are more important that the FCC should address.

Why does the FCC leave restrictions up to Mark Zuckerberg with Facebook (now Meta because Facebook was getting a bad reputation in its market for what it allowed. It was easier and cheaper to change the name rather than address the problems). Now Elon Musk is buying Twitter and vows that there will be no restrictions -- even when people knowingly and provably lie.

It is way past time for the FCC to start regulating the internet when QAnon followers claim Democrats eat babies and groom youngsters for pedophiles a large population believes it.

Meta and Twitter claim, as many others do, that "we're only a platform, we don't write this stuff." That's like NBC trying to televise a porn movie and telling the the FCC "we're only a platform, we didn't write the script."

Gene Yagla, Waterloo

