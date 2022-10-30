FBI helped cover up Hunter Biden's laptop

Was the FBI investigation of Hunter Biden designed to actually protect him or his father, President Biden? Maybe more importantly the FBI.

Sen. Johnson recently disclosed that whistleblowers alerted him that FBI officials intentionally undermined efforts to investigate Hunter Biden. Johnson noted that after the FBI obtained the laptop, local FBI leadership told employees: You will not look at the Hunter Biden laptop.

The FBI was not going to change the outcome of election again, was very strange logic to use, because choosing not to investigate the Hunter Biden laptop directly affected the outcome of an election.

The FBI had possession of the laptop since 2019. The FBI had seen the data on the laptop months earlier when contacted by the computer shop. The FBI knew it was real. In August 2020, the FBI labeled the investigation by Senators Grassley and Johnson as advancing Russia disinformation.

The threat posed by the laptop was to Joe Biden's candidacy and a lot of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. What better way to protect not only Joe and Hunter Biden, but also the bureau itself. There is a lot more to this story but I can't fit it in 200 words.

Ron Wood, Waterloo