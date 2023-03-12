Often when people unfamiliar with agriculture read about farming in America, conservation, reduced energy use, and sustainability aren’t usually words that reach the headlines.

As a farmer, I know firsthand those topics are ones farmers discuss for the future of their family farms and all involved.

Farmers make up about 1% of the approximately 336 million population in our country. Providing a safe, healthy, and dependable food supply is a large responsibility on a small amount of people.

That’s why we work with conservationists, veterinarians, and other industry experts in a team-effort approach to make sure we have the most current knowledge and technology to apply to our operations.

We do this not only in our best interest but also in that of generations to come. So, even if it’s not mentioned in the headline, when see an article on farming, I’d encourage you to think about this innovation and teamwork that will allow sustainability and agriculture to go hand in hand.

Jessica Grober, Ionia