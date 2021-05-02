 Skip to main content
Farmers can help fight climate change
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Farmers can help fight climate change

LTE

While it is vitally important that we slow global warming by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide that is being added to the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels, what about the excess carbon dioxide that has already been added to the atmosphere? This carbon will continue to warm the planet for many years unless it is removed. The ocean removes some of it, but agriculture also has a huge role to play.

Farmers may hold the key to saving the planet by employing regenerative agricultural practices that remove atmospheric carbon and improve the soil. These practices include using winter cover crops to change atmospheric carbon into organic matter while holding the soil, employing no-till planting methods to reduce erosion and increase water infiltration, rotating crops to build up soil nutrients and a diverse population of soil microorganisms, and returning grazing animals to grasslands where they add natural nutrients and aerate the soil while the plants sequester atmospheric carbon.

In addition to saving the planet, these practices may also save the farmers. According to research conducted by the United Nations, the Earth’s top soil may be gone in 60 years. This dire prediction can be reversed by regenerative agricultural practices.

David Voigts, Jesup

