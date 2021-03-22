Farmer supports Iowa Biofuels Standards

I'm a farmer just north of Waterloo raising soybeans, corn and livestock. I support the Iowa Biofuels Standard and any opportunity to increase the usage of biodiesel in our state. When we use products that we raise locally, we help support Iowa's economy. Using biodiesel also helps protect our environment as it is a significantly cleaner-burning fuel.

I installed solar panels on my farm to supplement our energy needs and to continue to conserve and protect our environment and natural resources. Biodiesel is the right-now answer the Midwest has to reducing our carbon footprint on the farm and in the city. I encourage everyone to support the usage of soybean-based biodiesel. You can learn more about this fuel at iowabiodiesel.org and you can tell your elected leaders that you support the Iowa Biofuels Standard (HSB185).