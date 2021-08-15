Family Week was a great idea

The Iowa Tourism industry wants to thank the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association for prioritizing rest and relaxation for our Iowa athletes and their families with the introduction of Iowa’s first ever Family Week.

Not only did it provide families a much-needed and well-deserved pause, July 25-Aug. 1 offered the opportunity to make cherished lifelong memories by visiting Iowa’s many attractions, restaurants, hotels and communities.

In support of Family Week, our industry launched social media campaigns to encourage families to travel, coordinated stories with local media outlets, and incorporated Family Week messaging into our websites and other marketing materials. Industry partners were encouraged to provide special travel offers during the week.

In addition to supporting family well-being, tourism lends to the health of Iowa’s economy – generating nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes while employing 70,200 people statewide. July 2021 was the strongest month for in-state road trips since January 2020. No matter the journey, the tourism office and partner rolled out the red carpet for families to unwind and enjoy.

