In response to Rick Brown on Christian nationalism: I had the privilege of meeting Bob Vander Platts. I believe you misunderstood his statement on IPTV. When he replied that there was a danger in putting the American flag first and the Gospel second, I don't believe he was implying the flag isn't important. Putting your trust in a nation and not in God is a problem. I would refer you the The Family Leader website for further clarification. They are doing good work in asking God to heal this land and help us elect leaders with biblical values.