Letters to the Editor

False narrative presented on griffin

LTE

It is disappointing that the Courier does not fact check its guest columns. Your Oct. 6 guest column falsely asserted that symbols removed from our police department (the griffin) were symbols of the Klu Klux Klan. Whether through malice or ignorance the columnists slandered the Waterloo Police Department and ignored the history and tradition that led to its creation and the history and tradition of the Klan. A simple internet search of griffins vs. dragons clearly distinguishes between the two. Fur and feathers vs. scales. Warm blooded vs. cold blooded. An uninformed conflation of the one with the other was made by the columnists to make it a political issue, and it worked. The Courier should have disassociated itself from the false assertion.

John Fister, Waterloo

