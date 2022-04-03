Facts Democrats don't want you to know

Some interesting facts the Democrats don't want you to know.

1. Biden says the high price of gas is Putin's to blame, when it is Biden's to blame. President Trump had this country energy independent. Biden got rid of all of Trump's ways. Now we have high gas prices. High gas prices are hurting the middle class and farmers and businesses the most. All Biden has to do is go back to the Trump-era energy policies.

2. Why haven't they prosecuted the senior officer for hitting an unarmed woman 40 times with a metal baton? Also, the riots and deaths in Minnesota, Oregon and Washington haven't been charged. No, because as Nancy Pelosi put it, "boys will be boys."

3. Texas audit finds more than 11,000 illegal people and dead people registered to vote.

Nearly half of omicron cases in Houston system among vaccinated.

Richard Sadler, Jesup

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0