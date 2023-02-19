Abortion is legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy, and according to a recent poll, 61% of Iowans believe that abortion should be legal in most cases, while only 33% felt it should be illegal. The use of pills to cause abortion was the most common approach used in Iowa in 2020 at over 79%. Typically, pills are used in the first 10-11 weeks of pregnancy with the patient taking one pill, and then, 24 hours later a second one This approach is safe with complications developing in less than 0.3% of patients.