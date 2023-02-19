Abortion is legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy, and according to a recent poll, 61% of Iowans believe that abortion should be legal in most cases, while only 33% felt it should be illegal. The use of pills to cause abortion was the most common approach used in Iowa in 2020 at over 79%. Typically, pills are used in the first 10-11 weeks of pregnancy with the patient taking one pill, and then, 24 hours later a second one This approach is safe with complications developing in less than 0.3% of patients.
And yet, extreme Republicans who are in control of our state government intend to restrict that freedom as much as possible. The latest example is House File 146 which would make it a felony to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, sell or transfer” abortion drugs in Iowa.
If HF 146 becomes law, patients will not be able to get prescriptions for the pills or receive the pills through the mail, blocking Iowa women from receiving a critical medical procedure.
Sadly, HF 146 shows what can happen when radical Republicans are given full control of state government: the will of the people is overridden.
Thomas Hill, Cedar Falls