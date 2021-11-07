Everything has become idiotically politicized

What has gone wrong with people? Everything has become so politicized and people blame each other for everything. You're being scammed and manipulated by political parties and the propaganda machine. Do you really believe your favorite news station tells the truth and all the rest are liars? Ha! None of them tell the whole truth. A little truth, a few lies and a lot of omissions. Never will you hear the whole story! All the unrest in society is being manipulated to divide the people and prevent them from looking at the real problem. Divide and conquer, the oldest strategy in the playbook. The only way for society to make progress is to work together and compromise on solutions. Quit blaming everyone else for your problems. The propaganda outlets blame the people for everything. To many open jobs, the workers are lazy. Not that the jobs suck and the pay stinks. And the U.S. is one of the biggest tax havens in the world for uber rich people. But we hear "Don't tax the rich, it's unfair." And get vaccinated. It's the right thing to do. Politicized a pandemic. American idiots!