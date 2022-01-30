Everyone should have access to mental health care

Leadership in Iowa has served with less empathy to the extent they seem uninformed or misinformed about the lived experiences of many Iowans. Or, perhaps, they're aware of the lack of access far too many Iowans have to health care, especially mental health care -- but it doesn't matter.

Serving with empathy means listening with intent of understanding experiences of others, and most importantly, believing them, even if it differs from your own experiences.

I urge the governor and Legislature to allow the lived experiences of those with the least access to doctors, insurance, and mental health professionals to shape the priorities they set and the decisions they make. Frequently, such decisions are made based on what is best for those with the maximal access, resources, and influence.

I work daily with those who've been harmed/impacted by lingering trauma of violence and abuse. I see how harm manifests itself short and long term. The impact of harm includes but is not limited to chronic health challenges, struggles with mental health, generational poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity.

The saying goes, "Hurt people, hurt people", respectively, "Healed people heal people." Access for all must become an immediate priority for the governor and Legislature.

Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, Waterloo

