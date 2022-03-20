Events confirm nuclear power is not safe

Recent events in Ukraine are confirmation that nuclear power is not a reliable energy source for the future.

We’ve always known that nuclear power is expensive. The estimated cost to simply shut down and decommission the Palo nuclear plant near Cedar Rapids is $1 billion over 60 years.

We’ve always known that nuclear power is dirty, creating tons of toxic waste every year. The first nuke plant in the U.S. was built in 1958, yet we still can’t figure out how or where to store waste that pollutes for thousands of years.

We’ve always known that nuclear power plants pose a danger to the public. Simply ask residents who live near Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, or the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan.

But the war in Ukraine highlights the vulnerability of nuclear plants during times of conflict. Not only are nuclear plants vulnerable to ground attacks, but many nations, terrorist groups, and even individuals have access to unmanned drones which in the future will be used to drop bombs onto nuclear power plants in order to terrorize the public.

Nuclear power plants are expensive, dirty, dangerous, and vulnerable. Wind and solar will guarantee a safe and reliable future.

Dennis Harbaugh, Waterloo

