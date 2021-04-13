 Skip to main content
Euphemisms in politics hide the truth
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Have you noticed how euphemisms have increasingly entered the political vocabulary to deflect from the truth? The military has used these for years and we seem to be all  right with it. Collateral damage = murdered civilians. Friendly fire = killing our own. Ethnic cleansing = targeted mass murder. How about some of these? Nondocumented = illegal. Sanctuary = protect illegals.  Choice = suctioning a fetus. Suppression = calling people stupid and getting away with it. Comprehensive border reform = stalling tactics. Existential = smoke screen to push political agenda. Gun control = controlling honest people. Woke = compliant. Diversity = multiple races/same narrative. White supremacy = race baiting. Systemic racism = soft bigotry of low expectations. And last but not least, Jim Crow = something eliminated 56 years ago. It is time to stand up and start exercising our 1st Amendment rights and telling the truth before it is cancelled.

Chris Simenson, Dunkerton

