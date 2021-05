“Ernst: Biden has failed to act on promise to unify country” appeared as a front page headline of the April 29 Courier. That reminds me of the old joke about the man who kills his parents then pleads for mercy because he is a orphan! Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have been part of the Trump-led obstruction to every recovery plan President Biden has offered. They should remember that they were elected to represent the preferences of all Iowans and so should we.