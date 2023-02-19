Stop Equality Act

Wake up America! Last year the House passed HB5 which wants to destroy your U.S. Constitution and transgender your children. HB5 -- alias the Equality Act, alias SOGI, which stands for sexual orientation gender identity. SOGI language supports and validates the LGBTQ lifestyles thus demaning that they are treated as a preferred and protected class. Special protections for LGBTQ will obliterate the civil rights of other people. Ryan T. Anderson of the Heritage Foundation states in the United States of America, people who identify as LGBTQ are free to live as they want. But SOGI laws are about coercion and forcing all Americans to embrace -- and live out -- certain beliefs about human sexuality.