Stop Equality Act
Wake up America! Last year the House passed HB5 which wants to destroy your U.S. Constitution and transgender your children. HB5 -- alias the Equality Act, alias SOGI, which stands for sexual orientation gender identity. SOGI language supports and validates the LGBTQ lifestyles thus demaning that they are treated as a preferred and protected class. Special protections for LGBTQ will obliterate the civil rights of other people. Ryan T. Anderson of the Heritage Foundation states in the United States of America, people who identify as LGBTQ are free to live as they want. But SOGI laws are about coercion and forcing all Americans to embrace -- and live out -- certain beliefs about human sexuality.
Indoctrination of young children to accept and embrace the normalcy of transgenderism is happening from early elementary even as young as the age of four. Parents check your child's school's curriculum. Remember this: Virtually any child can be directed to embrace transgenderism.
Call all your congressional members to vote no against HB5. Sen. Grassley (319) 232-6657, Sen. Ernst (319) 365-4504 and Rep. Ashley Hinson (319) 266-6925.
Marcella Gruver, Waterloo