Equality Act: Congress should defer to Jesus, Moses

The U.S. House Bill, HR 5 (The Equality Act – prohibiting discrimination on basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, etc.), is a good example of the political illness of the radical Left. For liberal Democrats, it seems that “feeling-generated” opinions command greater moral authority than the time-honored teachings of Moses, Jesus, and Paul.

The provisions of the Equality Act are in violation of Moses' commands regarding human sexual practices (Leviticus 18:22, 23): "You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination. And you shall not lie with any beast and defile yourself with it."

Also, the Apostle Paul called out the LGBTQ community in Rome for its immoral sexual practices (Romans 1:26, 27). It's disappointing these behaviors are being protected by the Equality Act .

All people are precious to God. He does not approve our sin nor efforts to pass laws which protect sinful behavior and establish it by government decree.

Let us pray that The U.S. Senate will affirm the time-honored moral foundation of this country and reject House Bill, HR 5.

the Rev. Duane Lindberg, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0