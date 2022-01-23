Enough with the Medicare ads on TV

We said goodbye to 2021 and we all breathed a sigh of relief to the end of those constant Medicare TV ads, nonstop at least 10 times an hour.

These ads featured Capt. Kirk, “Dyno-mite” Jimmie Walker, Super jock Joe Namath, who must have made a bunch of dollars.

The ads occurred during an “open season” time and featured at least 200 different toll-free numbers to call. There was no end to these ads until after some made-up deadline to call.

We got through the holiday season with no more Medicare commercials.

All of sudden in the New Year, voila, here they come again, nonstop Medicare ads.

I contacted the MAD (Medicare Ad Department) and my elected officials requesting reparation compensation for being bombarded with the ads.

Finally though, the ads have started up again in 2022. Someone will be a millionaire who designs a MAD eliminator tool for our TVs!

Tom Hagarty, Cedar Falls

