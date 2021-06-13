Enough posturing on Capitol attack

Thank you Iowa senators for voting against the creation of a commission to investigate the Capitol attack. The Senate has enough to do that they are not addressing. Maybe they could try to work on the massive federal deficit or the dreamers issue with an actual law. Maybe it would be a good idea to look at the problems at the southern border and try to help the issue instead of leaving it to one man to write fiats. Come on Congress, haven't we seen enough posturing and political hacking? Please get together and fix something you might be able to help.