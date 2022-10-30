Enough of this election BS

It's the most wonderful time of the year, said no one ever when it comes to election time. Such a waste of paper, stamps, air time, and most of all money! Their ads are always pointing fingers at the other person's past, policies, votes, etc. It's always red vs. blue when they both should be brown (full of BS).

How much is spent on average for political crap? Then it's even worse when it comes to a presidential election year. We, that's right we, could spend that money on something much better. I hope within my lifetime we come together and realize that it is them (2%) constantly keeping "we the people" at each other's throats. They keep us occupied (smokescreen) while they are rubbing elbows and profiting millions for each other. It would be funny if politicians, instead of wearing suits and ties, wore outfits like NASCAR drivers with all their sponsor's logos. Even better, instead of running political ads there is just a full page spread of each candidate's sponsorships, and that's how we decide who we are going with. Everything that comes out of their mouth is "BS."