Enough of Donald Trump

I do not want Donald Trump as president again after all of the bad things he has done.

Can't you Republicans see what Donald Trump has done wrong, or are all of you blind?

You rich people don't care about us poor people having to struggle for our next meal or how we are going to pay our bills.

Donald Trump and you Republicans cut programs for the poor and give to the rich. You Republicans can impeach Bill Clinton for having an affair with a woman. Look at the affairs Donald Trump had with other women; and that's OK?

The Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, he gets away with murder and other things he's done.

That's all right, isn't it?

Donald Trump got in falsely the first time. Hillary Clinton was ahead of him back in 2016. What happened? I prefer Joe Biden for president.

Mickey Wilson, Waterloo