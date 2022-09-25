Enough of Donald Trump

I do not want Donald Trump as president again after all of the bad things he has done.
Can't you Republicans see what Donald Trump has done wrong, or are all of you blind?
You rich people don't care about us poor people having to struggle for our next meal or how we are going to pay our bills.
Donald Trump and you Republicans cut programs for the poor and give to the rich. You Republicans can impeach Bill Clinton for having an affair with a woman. Look at the affairs Donald Trump had with other women; and that's OK?
The Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, he gets away with murder and other things he's done.
That's all right, isn't it?
Donald Trump got in falsely the first time. Hillary Clinton was ahead of him back in 2016. What happened? I prefer Joe Biden for president.
- Winter's wallop: 'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
- Cedar Falls man arrested in Bremer County chase
- Petersen decisions: Payton to Louisville, Jadyn to Northern Iowa
- The Courier announces this year's 20 Under 40 winners
- Developer of 'Jackpot Party Casino' embarks on new stage of life
- Man who died after crashing car into tree identified
- Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park
- At least 20 rounds fired in Waterloo shooting
- Preps to Watch: Bradfield, Reinicke, Wiggley, Bush, Norton and Matthias honored
- Black Hawk County Public Health director resigns
- Bond set at $200,000 for Independence man after police find pounds of meth, cocaine
- In Harms' way: DNH alumni reflect on coach's lessons after 1,000th win
- Cedar Falls Ghost Tour tickets are now available
- One arrested for using 102-year-old woman's info to open credit card
- Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!