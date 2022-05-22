 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

End the war on drugs

LTE

Looking over the Waterloo Police Department's arrest log for March 1 through April 5, I found that in just one month five people were arrested for simply possessing marijuana. That was their only charge, and no one was put in any danger but the possessor.

The war on drugs has imprisoned millions of nonviolent people for what they ingest into their own bodies, and drugs will always be the winner in that war. It has pitted police against citizens, and it's unfair to both.

"My body, my choice" is true with abortion, it's true with vaccines and it's true with drugs.

Austen Rodgers, Waterloo

 

