Eminent domain not appropriate for pipeline

A few days ago, I watched a "Nova" program on permafrost and methane. It was extremely interesting and extremely alarming. It again made it clear that we humans must change our methods and ways, that we must take action to prevent an uncontrollable disaster through climate change.

I want to thank Republican Sen. Jeff Taylor for his initiative of introducing bill SF260. The bill speaks to the basic issue of eminent domain. Eminent domain should and can only be imposed when the project would benefit the public, the entire community and not private investors. Iowa’s Utility Board must not grant eminent domain to the three private pipelines proposed to cross Iowa.

They would cross 90 waterways, 24 watersheds, the proposed expansion of he Tallgrass Prairie, Brushy Creek and Prairie Rail Trail, to name some of the impacted land and waterways.

The companies claim it to be a win-win situation for farmers and all Iowans. This it is not. The CO2 pipelines are hazardous and a deadly danger for all in its vicinities. And the use of eminent domain would damage private land and seriously harm land owners.

Renata Sack, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0