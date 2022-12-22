Elon Musk pulls curtain back on Twitter

Elon Musk has given Americans an early Christmas present, providing damning revelations proving that Twitter’s previous leftist managers engaged in an unmistakable pattern of censoring conservative viewpoints under the guise of “fighting misinformation.”

Government, Big Tech, Biden campaign activists and corporate media together conspired to withhold information from voters during the 2020 election. Musk has released a goldmine of internal Twitter documents showing how they conspired to hide damaging information from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which detailed shady business deals with multiple foreign governments.

FBI agents met weekly with Twitter execs in 2020 to keep Biden’s scandal under wraps. The same sanctimonious frauds who piously warn us that “democracy dies in darkness” were themselves busy subverting democracy by withholding valuable voter information, truth be damned. The sleaziest carnival operator possesses more integrity.

Corporate news and social media already lean heavily left. But when they collude with powerful government agencies to censor people with opposing viewpoints over critical issues like abortion, illegal immigration, climate change, Ukraine, or who dare question the infallibility of Dr. Fauci’s unsupported COVID hysteria, then the only actual difference between America and China becomes simply in the spelling. Quo vadis, America?

Steve Kapler, Waterloo