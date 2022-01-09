Elites using COVID to establish new world order

The co-founder of a tech company, and member of the Forbes Technology Council, Dr. Eli David, tweeted the following on January 3, 2022: “If mask mandates, COVID passports, contact tracing, and travel restrictions work, then why don't they work?” The tweet was displayed above a graph showing 500,000 weekly new cases in Europe.

It’s a fair question, and the answer is this: COVID mandates are not about health.

Instead, our immune systems have been monetized by Big Pharma’s booster “subscriptions” as Big Government and Big Business herds entire populations into a global society of digital gates and switches. The global elite are calling it “Build Back Better” and “The Great Reset” and it is manifesting under the auspices of The World Economic Forum.

The same elites who have publicly stated their desire for global depopulation are utilizing the twin jackboots of COVID and climate change to establish their new world order. Yet you trust them with your, and your children’s, health. Good luck with that.

Read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” It was written by JFK’s nephew and has 2,194 well-documented citations.

Jeffrey Fishels, Cedar Falls

