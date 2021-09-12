Elites use fear for political control

Over the last 18 months we have seen the radical left of our federal government spreading paranoia through our country, that if you don't wear a mask, if you don't get the shot, if our kids go to school or if we worship our God on Sunday we're going to get seriously ill or possibly die of the flu that none of our federal funded experts can identify with any clarity. They know that fear is a huge political weapon. Since January this administration has made this country weaker with every decision it's made by shutting down a high percentage of our energy, opening the southern border to hundreds of thousands of illegals, printing billions of unbacked dollars that will lead to high inflation, but the most serious has been the censoring of any person that has conflicting views. This is the formula of the global radicals, the wealthy elite controlling the masses with mandates from our federal government. We observe this today by our government holding back funding if you don't comply with its unconstitutional orders.