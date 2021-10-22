Eliminate Biden's vaccine mandate

This is in regards to President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

It is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. What happened to the 1st Amendment? Freedom of speech and religion which always involves individual choice. What happened to our God-given choice when it comes to the health care of our body?

It is a violation of the health care of the American people. A basic medical fact is that all medications including the vaccine have side effects. Death is death whether it is caused by the virus or the vaccine. The J&J vaccine potentially caused the death of one person and seven cases of severe suffering with blood clots in their brain. The CDC paused the use of the vaccine from April 13 to April 25. How can a pharmaceutical company create a new vaccine, test it, and have FDA approval in just 13 days?

The president needs to answer how we can get rid of the virus within the U.S. when you insist on an open border policy wherein every American citizen is potentially exposed to a COVID-positive migrant, and why can’t these migrants have a vaccine mandate?

I’d like to know, Mr. President Biden, what healthy benefits are there with a COVID vaccine mandate?

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

