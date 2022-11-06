Election deniers are a threat to democracy

Here are some 2020 election deniers on Iowa 2022 ballots. Brad Sherman, House District 91; LuAnn Stoltenberg, HD 81; Sarah Abdouch, HD 20; Dan Gehlbach, HD 46; Anne Fairchild, HD 78; Bernie Hayes, HD 39; and Sandy Salmon, HD 29. All 64 challenges of 2020 election all the way to the Supreme Court were rejected. Every witness to Jan. 6 committee was comprised of Republican officials unwilling to go along with delusional two-times impeached president. When these denying candidates spout nonsense two years later, it is one thing to be uninformed and another to let the world know your false radical beliefs. Even Paul Pate, Republican Iowa secretary of state admits he faces challenges from his own party as revealed in Oct. 28 Courier. Please research your preferred candidates before voting. Our Democracy is on the line.