Election confirms Trump is the biggest loser

LTE

The winners in the midterm election are the American people and democracy itself. The biggest losers are Donald Trump and the election deniers foolish enough to seek his endorsement. The massive red wave that Trump’s right-wing sock puppets were boasting about tuned into a purple ripple.

Trump sought to rig the next presidential election by supporting election-denying sycophants running for the state government offices of governor, secretary of state, and attorney general in six swing states. He failed miserably by losing most elections in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. This will ensure election integrity in the future.

Naturally, the world's biggest cry baby takes no blame for his humiliating defeat, instead blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell’s PAC spent $400 million on Senate races to the paltry $15 million spent by Trump’s PAC, which is largely funded by gullible folks believing his election lies.

Additionally, the GOP lost governorships, a Senate seat, and gains in the House will be near an anemic dozen seats. Words of advice for the GOP wanting to win future elections: Dump Trump. He is is toxic sludge, likely the party’s kryptonite, and may soon be indicted.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo

 

Vanishing sea ice doesn't lie

Halloween was a bust this year

Socialism is a deal with the devil

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

