Elect Williams

WATERLOO -- The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a new report about the urgency of keeping warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. If warming increases at the current rate, global warming could reach the vital threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030, giving us only 12 years to mitigate disaster.
2015, 2016 and 2017 have been the hottest years on record, and 2018 is on track to join the hottest years of recording temperatures of the Earth. Extreme weather events increase, costing us billions of dollars. We are close to triggering the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which would flood coastal cities worldwide. In Iowa we already witness the effect of climate change (stronger tornadoes, more intense rains and flooding).
We must move quickly to 100 percent renewable energy. We can achieve this, it is beneficial to the economy, and it is the only choice we have to preserve life as we know it.
Policy changes must be made at the local, state and national levels. We must elect visionary leaders to assure changes will be made. Dave Williams is such a leader. Dave is a problem solver who will find sustainable solutions for energy and the environment in Iowa.
