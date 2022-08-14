Elect Froyum, Wolff to Iowa Statehouse

In past elections, politicians like Pat Grassley (R, New Hartford) or Sandy Salmon (R, Black Hawk) hid what they planned to do if elected.

They never campaigned to end collective bargaining rights for public employees, they just did it once elected. They had a secret agenda to privatize Medicaid, and after elected they damaged our public health care delivery system. Similarly, they never campaigned to enact a 4% flat tax and destroy the graduated income tax, they just did it.

But this year, Grassley, Salmon, and Governor Reynolds have telegraphed their radical agenda. If elected, they plan to rob your public school by enacting vouchers for private schools. They plan to ban reproductive health care and mandate government forced birth by 10-year-old rape victims. And they want to amend the Iowa Constitution to prevent any sensible gun safety measures.

Iowan’s urgently need to end one party control of the Iowa House, Senate, Governor’s office, and Supreme Court. We need outstanding people of character and intellect like Carissa Froyum elected to Iowa House District 57 from Butler and Bremer counties. We need thoughtful and compassionate people like Jenn Wolff elected to Senate District 29 from Butler, Bremer, Floyd, and Chickasaw Counties.

David Mansheim, Parkersburg