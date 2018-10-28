Try 1 month for 99¢

FRANK WALTER

CEDAR FALLS --- The Branstad-Reynolds' 2016 privatized Medicaid health insurance program for 700,000 low income and disabled Iowans and their health care providers is clearly not working. When Iowa managed the program, administration of it cost taxpayers 5 percent. We now pay nearly 15 percent to the out-of-state and for-profit insurance companies to run the program. Walt Rogers is content with those costs. The privatized program is a disaster. Let’s bring back Iowa’s not-for-profit and state-administered health insurance program.

Elect Dave Williams to the Iowa House of Representatives. He will work to give our most vulnerable citizens the health care they deserve at a cost we can tolerate.

