FRANK WALTER
CEDAR FALLS --- The Branstad-Reynolds' 2016 privatized Medicaid health insurance program for 700,000 low income and disabled Iowans and their health care providers is clearly not working. When Iowa managed the program, administration of it cost taxpayers 5 percent. We now pay nearly 15 percent to the out-of-state and for-profit insurance companies to run the program. Walt Rogers is content with those costs. The privatized program is a disaster. Let’s bring back Iowa’s not-for-profit and state-administered health insurance program.
Elect Dave Williams to the Iowa House of Representatives. He will work to give our most vulnerable citizens the health care they deserve at a cost we can tolerate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.