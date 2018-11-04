LORI LEO
CEDAR FALLS -- I've been very impressed with Dave Williams and his ideas on how we need to improve Iowa's public education program financing from its current No. 34 position in America back to the top 10. Dave is one of the smartest people I have met. He prefers to take a long-term perspective versus the short-term, Band-Aid approach. Dave sees support of public education as an investment in the Cedar Valley and Iowa and not an expenditure.
Dave is a great problem solver because he knows how to listen first, ask questions for clarification sake, offer a suggestion, ask if the person understands what he's trying to say and finally asks "what have I missed?" That's a breath of fresh air in today's political world.
I concur with Dave that giving $52 million to private education is just about the right amount of support we should provide for the 47,000 privately educated students in Iowa. But, Dave's main priority, and I agree, is to provide significant financial support to our 500,000 publicly educated students.
Dave will be a champion for public education. Please join me in supporting Dave Williams for Iowa House District 60.
