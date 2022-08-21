 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Educators acting in bad faith

LTE

I am not a lawyer. However, when I see laws broken, as a good citizen, I should report them, even support punitive actions. Take education/teaching. Parents and taxpayers have at least an implicit contract with educators/teachers/administrators/school boards/boards of regents that students be taught practical/useful as well as philosophical/intellectual skills and values that flow from those parents and taxpayers. If that’s not the case, those educators/teachers/administrators/school boards/boards of regents who do not teach those parental/taxpayer skills and values could be sued for breach of implicit contract for bad faith.

legaldictionary.net: “The concept of bad faith is often associated with ‘double heartedness,’ which essentially means that while a person is acting one way, his/her intentions are more sinister than they appear on the surface.”

Enter critical race theory and social, emotional learning. View: https://youtu.be/j6MnaZz97eU.

Having done so, reader, have you, your children, grandchildren been harmed, damaged by breach of implicit contract? Is not what you viewed “double heartedness?” Should not those educators/teachers/administrators/school boards/boards of regents be held to legal account?

Two choices: Sit back, be dumb, satisfied; or, attend school board meetings, visit classrooms, examine curricula, and sue if your contract is violated. Linn-Mar Schools?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

