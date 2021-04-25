Editorial misrepresented Tucker Carlson

Joe Biden’s handlers are carelessly enabling a mass of potential voters to illegally surge across our border; Democrats aim to end the filibuster and add Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states. It’s not enough that Democrats own the media, academia, entertainment, and corporate America; tech is actually censoring for them. They now lead the executive and legislative branches, and they want, shamefully, to add four Democratic justices to the Supreme Court (judicial branch) which would forever politicize and destroy the Founders’ intent for separation of powers, checks and balances, and the two-party system.