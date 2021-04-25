Editorial misrepresented Tucker Carlson

The left is desperate to get rid of Tucker Carlson.
The L.A. Times editorial in the April 18 Courier purposely misrepresented Carlson’s statement: “The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate” as a white supremacist idea, expounding on that tired false narrative.
Carlson’s segment had nothing to do with race.
Joe Biden’s handlers are carelessly enabling a mass of potential voters to illegally surge across our border; Democrats aim to end the filibuster and add Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states. It’s not enough that Democrats own the media, academia, entertainment, and corporate America; tech is actually censoring for them. They now lead the executive and legislative branches, and they want, shamefully, to add four Democratic justices to the Supreme Court (judicial branch) which would forever politicize and destroy the Founders’ intent for separation of powers, checks and balances, and the two-party system.
Likewise, Carlson’s question, “If the vaccines work, why are you telling us to still wear the masks?” is being misrepresented as, “Carlson says vaccines don’t work.” A Democratic congressman in a hearing even stupidly asked Dr. Fauci if Carlson should be fired over it.
Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen, Reinbeck