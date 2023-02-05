An editing error was made in the financial figures included in a letter printed in the Jan. 29 Sunday Courier submitted by Keith Tomlinson of Waverly. The letter as printed stated the current cost to the state of Iowa for the SNAP (food stamp) program "is $334 per participating of two family per month." The federal government pays for that $334 per month; the state pays only half of the program's administrative costs. The cost to the state is $336 per participating family per year.