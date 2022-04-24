 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Earth Day reflections

During Earth Day week, I reflect on why I care about the Earth when I am not directly affected. I live a comfortable retirement lifestyle, visit my grandchildren, and enjoy nature. I am too old to be affected by dire climate predictions. I care because my neighbors, the residents of Earth, and Earth itself are hurting.

According to the National Climate Assessment, Earth’s warming from increased atmospheric carbon dioxide is already causing the United States to have more heat waves and other extreme weather events that threaten lives, property, and crop yields; more areas burned by wildfires; and decreases in water and air quality. There are also increases in ocean temperature, sea level, and acidity; and decreases in the Arctic ice pack, Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, and glacier thickness worldwide. All are reasons for concern.

That brings me to another reason why I care. As a person of faith, I believe that we have been given a mandate by God to care for his good creation. Since man’s activities, primarily the emission of carbon dioxide, are impacting the Earth, we have the duty to correct this situation and lessen future climatic disruptions by reducing our use of carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

David Voigts, Jesup

 

