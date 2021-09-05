 Skip to main content
Eagle Scout learns the important of service
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LTE

At your service

In times like these, I am learning how increasingly important service to your community is. As a Boy Scout, I have always done service work in the community, however, as a young scout, I never understood why service work was important. Back then, service work felt more like a chore that I was required to do to get my next rank in Scouts. Now that I have completed my Eagle Scout project in downtown Cedar Falls, I have gotten to see what it means to others when you volunteer and help to serve your community. It is a very rewarding experience that you can learn a lot from. It is important to help each other and serve our community. So, whether you are helping in the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or building a community garden, remember that your actions and volunteer service can benefit you and your community. I encourage everyone to look for ways to volunteer. Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or email information@vccv.org for local volunteer opportunities.

Carson Wirtz, Cedar Falls

